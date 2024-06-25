The Supreme Court on Tuesday morning published its decision regarding the Draft Law.

In its decision, which was unanimous, the Supreme Court wrote that, "At this time, there is no legal framework which allows differentiation between yeshiva students and others who are eligible for enlistment."

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court convened, with a panel of nine judges, to discuss petitions demanding the conscription of yeshiva students due to the lack of legislation on the matter, as well as the revocation of budgets from yeshivas that do not enlist their students.

The decision follows a statement by Israel's Attorney General, Gali Baharav-Miara, which claimed that the government will not be able to provide support to yeshivas whose students do not serve in the army - after a short period of adaptation to the new situation.

Baharav-Miara then called to cancel property tax discounts and daycare subsidies for the families of haredi yeshiva students who have not served in the army.