Based on IDF intelligence, the Israel Air Force (IAF) on Friday struck and eliminated the terrorist Hossam Mansour, a platoon commander in Hamas' Internal Security Forces.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated that Hossam was an operative of Hamas' Military Wing, previously held a significant role in the Internal Security Forces, and took a substantial part in preserving and perpetuating Hamas' terror activities throughout the Gaza Strip.

Hossam was also one of the directors of the "Al-Khair" Foundation, which transfers funds to terror organizations, with the disguise of humanitarian activity, said the IDF.

Senior Hamas terrorist Hossam Mansour IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Earlier on Friday, based on IDF and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) intelligence, the IAF eliminated the Deputy Commander of Hamas' Shejaiya Battalion, the terrorist Ayman Showadeh.

Ayman was previously a key operative in Hamas' Operations Headquarters and was involved in the directing of the October 7th massacre. Throughout the war, he was actively involved in combat with the Shejaiya Battalion and directed numerous attacks against IDF troops.

In addition to Ayman, the terrorist Ubadah Abu Heen, a company commander in the Shejaiya Battalion who held a significant role throughout the war was also eliminated.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that over 150 additional terrorists were eliminated since the beginning of the current operations in the area of Shejaiya.

Meanwhile, IDF troops continued their targeted, intelligence-based operational activity in the Rafah area. Over the past day, the troops eliminated numerous terrorists in close-quarters combat and aerial strikes, and dismantled terrorist infrastructure in the area.

In addition, based on intelligence, IDF troops operating in central Gaza located a weapons production workshop as well as a large amount of funds used for terrorist activity.

Terrorists who posed a threat to the troops in the area were eliminated.

