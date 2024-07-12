תיעוד מתקיפות צה״ל ברצועה דובר צה"ל

IDF troops are continuing targeted, intelligence-based operational activity in the Rafah area. Over the past day, the troops eliminated numerous terrorists in close-quarters combat and aerial strikes, and dismantled terrorist infrastructure in the area.

In addition, based on intelligence, IDF troops operating in central Gaza located a weapons production workshop as well as a large amount of funds used for terrorist activity.

Terrorists who posed a threat to the troops in the area were eliminated.

On Thursday, several launches that were identified crossing from the area of Beit Hanoun fell in open areas near Lachish in southern Israel. No injuries were reported.

The IAF then struck terror targets in the area from which the launches were identified.