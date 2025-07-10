IDF Spokesperson in Arabic, Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee, published a document this afternoon (Thursday) found in February beneath the European Hospital in Khan Yunis. The document contains a testimony from a Hamas operative revealing the operational tactics of the terrorist group.

The document describes how a Hamas unit commander, Muhammad al-Bakri, ordered the closing of an exit and left two Hamas fighters, Ahmed Shtat and Salim Ma'arouf, outside the hospital, where they were later killed during an attempted escape towards the hospital.

According to the writer of the document, the commander said to his men regarding the fighters: "Close the door with a rope, and let them die outside." The fighters were killed during an attempt to hide in the European Hospital area.

The document further reveals that the Hamas unit, led by al-Bakri, retreated into the European Hospital through an underground tunnel and then opened fire at IDF forces.

According to the IDF Spokesperson, this is clear evidence of Hamas' military use of the hospital—both above and below ground.

Additionally, the document indicates the cowardice of the organization's commanders, who hide in tunnels and abandon their own men.