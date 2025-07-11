The IDF Spokesperson's Unit cleared for publication on Friday morning that Captain Reei Biran, aged 21, from Shorashim, a squad commander in the Golani Reconnaissance Unit, Golani Brigade, fell during combat in the southern Gaza Strip.

890 soldiers have fallen since the start of the war.

On Wednesday night, it was cleared for publication Abraham Azulay, 25, a resident of the Shaked Farm in the Yitzhar hills, was killed while working with engineering machinery in the Gaza Strip, three months after his wedding.

Azulay is the third Yitzhar resident to fall in the war. He was among dozens of Yitzhar residents who went to assist the IDF in the Gaza Strip by operating heavy engineering machinery.

An initial inquiry suggests that during IDF operational activity in Khan Yunis, terrorists came out of an underground tunnel and attacked IDF troops. During the attack, the terrorists attempted to abduct the soldier who served as an engineering vehicle operator.

The soldier fought the terrorists, and they shot and killed him. Security forces operating in the area opened fire at the terrorists, hitting several of them and thwarting the abduction. The incident is under review.