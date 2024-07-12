The IDF, following on Shin Bet and intelligence information, eliminated the deputy head of the Hamas Shejaiya Battalion in Gaza, Ayman Shuvaydah.

Shuvaydah served in the past as a senior official in the operations headquarters of the Hamas terrorist organization and was involved in leading the massacre on October 7th.

During the war, he participated in the fighting in the Shejaiya Battalion and directed many terrorist attacks against IDF forces.

Along with Shuvaydah, a company commander in the Shuja'iyya Battalion, terrorist, Abada Abu Hain, a veteran terrorist in the battalion who played a significant role in the fighting, was also eliminated.

Additionally, as part of Division 98's operation in the Shejaiya area, over 150 additional terrorists were eliminated.