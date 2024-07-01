Spain on Monday officially requested to join South Africa's lawsuit against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at the Hague.

The suit claims that Israel is carrying out "genocide" in Gaza during the war against the Hamas terror group in Gaza.

Spain's government announced last month that the country was seeking to join the suit and required the approval of the court to do so.

Though Spain's request has been approved, similar requests from Libya and Mexico have not yet received approval. The Palestinian Authority has also requested to join the suit, but has not yet received a response.

Announcing the decision earlier this year, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez claimed that his country is "committed to peace, prosperity, and international legality," adding, "Given the failure of the Israeli government to comply with the request of the International Court of Justice to stop the war, and in support of respect for international law and the United Nations, we intervene in the procedure initiated by South Africa."

He stressed that in his country's opinion, by doing this, "Spain is going to stay on the right side of history."