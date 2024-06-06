Spain has said it will join the case filed by South Africa against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which accuses Israel of violating its obligations under the Genocide Convention in its war against Hamas in Gaza.

The announcement was made Thursday by the country's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares.

In a statement later on Thursday morning, the European Jewish Association (EJA), representing hundreds of Jewish Communities across Europe, said: "The Spanish Government has lost its way. They have lost their sight. They have lost their bearings, and they are deaf to what happened on October 7th."

"There is no genocide in Gaza. There is a war – a horrible war – but a war nonetheless.

"A war, we remind the Spanish government, that could be over tomorrow if Hamas released what remains of the hostages they dragged to Gaza after murdering, raping and beheading many innocent Israelis, including Babies, women and the elderly.

"A clear message has been sent to Jews everywhere in Spain and across Europe by the Spanish government: 'We do not recognize the right of Jews to defend yourselves against terror.' That it comes from a country that expelled Jews, burned them at the stake, and whose Vice-President herself called for Jewish genocide ‘from the river to the sea,’ only confirms the sad depths to which the Spanish government has now sunk."