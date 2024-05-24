The International Court of Justice today delivered its ruling on the Israeli operation in Rafah, ordering that Israel cease all military operations in the Rafah governate. The case comes as part of a larger petition filed by South Africa against Israel, accusing Israel of genocide of the Palestinian people. Other countries have filed requests to join the case as co-claimants for both sides.

The original case was heard approximately four months ago, with a temporary verdict providing certain interim measures against Israel announced a month after that.

The court called the humanitarian situation in Rafah "disastrous", citing an alleged lack of basic necessities in the city and widespread displacement due to Israeli evacuation orders. It also declared that Israel's humanitarian evacuation and supply efforts have been insufficient to satisfy the existing provisional ruling.

The court ordered that Israel submit a report within a month showing its compliance. Israel was also ordered to comply with investigations into allegations of genocide, and to maintain functional humanitarian routes into Gaza, with emphasis on the Rafah crossing.

Judge Barak and Judge Sebutinde both dissented, as they did in the original ruling.

As part of the verdict, the court called for the immediate release of all remaining hostages, calling it deeply concerning that they remained in captivity.

In January, the court rejected South Africa's request to stop the fighting but issued interim orders regarding the war in Gaza. Now, political officials fear that the tribunal will issue an order to stop the war on the grounds that Israel did not comply with the previous orders it issued. The court today declared that the offensive into Rafah constituted a change that warranted the revision of the provisional measures.

In a hearing held a week ago, South Africa claimed that Israel is violating the court's orders and that "evidence is accumulating that it seeks to commit genocide."

Dr. Gilad Noam, Deputy Attorney General (International Law) at the Justice Ministry, began by stating that the claims made by South Africa are completely unconnected from the reality of what is happening on the ground.

Noam also noted that days before South Africa submitted its latest request to the ICJ, the country hosted a Hamas delegation: "They did not use the meeting to urge Hamas to release the hostages, to stop targeting Israeli civilians, to cease using human shields, to cease operating from within and nearby hospitals, UN facilities, and other protected sites."