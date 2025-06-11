Spain will push an anti-Israel resolution for a vote at an emergency United Nations General Assembly session on Thursday, JNS reports.

The draft, co-authored with the Palestinian Authority, demands an "immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire" and the "immediate, dignified and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas and other groups."

The resolution also controversially supports the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), despite its documented ties to Hamas.

This initiative is one of many anti-Israel actions by Spain, which has been a vocal critic of Israel’s counterterrorism operations in the Gaza Strip.

In November of 2023, Spain’s Ambassador to Israel was summoned by the Foreign Ministry after Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez claimed that "Israel is violating international law and is carrying out indiscriminate killings in Gaza."

Last April, Sanchez criticized what he called Israel's "disproportionate response" in the Gaza war, saying it risks "destabilizing the Middle East, and as a consequence, the entire world".

In May, Spain's parliament narrowly approved a non-binding motion urging the government to impose an arms embargo on Israel.