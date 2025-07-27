תיעוד מהמנהרה - והשמדתה דובר צה"ל

Troops from the 646th Brigade, under the command of the 99th Division, operated over the past three months in the areas of the Netzarim corridor, Shuja'iyya, Daraj Tuffah, and Beit Hanoun in the Gaza Strip.

During the activities, the troops located and dismantled hundreds of terrorist infrastructure sites, including military structures, weapons storage facilities, and enemy firing and observation positions. In addition, approximately 400 terrorists were eliminated, as a result of cooperation between ground troops and the Israeli Air Force.

In recent days, troops from the 646th Brigade and Yahalom unit dismantled a Hamas terror tunnel approximately 500 meters long in the Beit Hanoun area.

The tunnel was located as part of an ongoing effort to locate and dismantle underground routes used by the Hamas terrorist organization.

IDF troops continue to operate against terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip in order to protect Israeli civilians.