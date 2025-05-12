The European Jewish Association (EJA) spoke to Arutz Sheva - Israel National News to discuss findings from a major new survey highlighting a stark reality: despite a surge in antisemitic incidents, 82% of Europeans do not believe their governments should prioritize the fight against antisemitism.

EJA Chairman Rabbi Menachem Margolin presented the data, describing it as both “disturbing” and “clarifying.”

“This number explains why governments across Europe fail to act decisively,” said Margolin. “Leaders today are more politicians than they are protectors. They act based on electoral gain, not moral responsibility. That’s why antisemitism continues to rise unchecked.”

Over 50% of respondents said their view of Jews had worsened since the October 7th Hamas attack on Israel, and more than 20% directly blamed Jews in their own countries for the ongoing conflict.

“That’s one in five Europeans blaming their Jewish neighbors for a war happening thousands of kilometers away,” Margolin emphasized. “This is more than antisemitism—it’s a dangerous scapegoating of entire communities.”

In response to these findings, the EJA is calling on European governments to take urgent, concrete action. Margolin outlined a series of steps: bolstering security for Jewish institutions, mandating Holocaust and antisemitism education, appointing special prosecutors, and formally adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism.

“These plans exist. Governments know what to do. The tragedy is that they simply aren’t doing it,” he said.

As antisemitic sentiment escalates, the consequences are already being felt. Jewish emigration from Europe—especially during and after wartime surges—has increased, with more individuals and families choosing to move to Israel.

“When people no longer feel safe, they seek shelter,” Margolin noted. “If the situation continues, we should absolutely expect more Jews to leave their countries for Israel."