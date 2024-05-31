The IDF Spokesperson's Unit on Friday morning cleared for publication the names of two fallen IDF soldiers whose families have been notified:

Sergeant first class Adar Gavriel, 24, from Caesarea, fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip. Gavriel served in the 6828th Patrol Battalion of the 828th Brigade.

Sergeant Yehonatan Elias, 20, from Jerusalem, fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip. Elias served in the Givati Patrol.

The IDF also cleared for publication that a combat officer from the Givat patrol was seriously injured in the battle in which Sergeant Elias fell.

On Thursday it was cleared for publication that Staff sergeant Yedidya Azugi, 21, from Revava in Samaria, fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

In addition, the IDF cleared for publication that two soldiers were murdered in the ramming attack near Shechem (Nablus) on Wednesday evening: Staff sergeant Eliya Hilel, 20, from Tel Zion, and Staff sergeant Diego Shvisha Harsaj, 20, from Tel Aviv.

Both served in the Nahshon Battalion of the Kfir Brigade.