Cleared for publication: Staff Sergeant Yedidia Azugi, 22, from the town of Revava in Samaria, was killed on Wednesday in battle in Gaza.

Azugi served in the 101st Battalion of the Paratroopers Brigade.

He is survived by his parents, Dalia and Eliyahu, and five brothers and sisters.

The head of the Samaria Council, Yossi Dagan, paid tribute to Azugi and said, “He was loved by all those around him, with a broad smile and a big heart, a leader in the town among his friends. My heart breaks to see the family, the town, we will remember him, we will walk in the path of the heroes who fell while defending the people and the homeland. May his memory be a blessing."

Rabbi Uriel Ganzel, the Chief Rabbi of Revava, said, "Yedidia, a hero. A man of principles. A beloved child. Always with a big smile on his face. And huge faith. You were devoted to your family and friends without boundaries. And you fell bravely in this manner. My heart hurts, and my eyes are full of tears. Your holy memory will accompany us on the road to redemption."

The chairman of the town of Revava, Shai Aharoni, added, "He was a humble and quiet boy, always smiling, surrounded by friends, I knew him when I was the youth coordinator of the town, he was a hardworking boy who wanted to help everyone. We will miss him, his involvement, his giving, his Zionist spirit. The entire town of Revava is in heavy mourning. A heavy blow to the town."