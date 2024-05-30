The IDF Spokesperson's Unit on Thursday morning cleared for publication that two soldiers were murdered in the ramming attack near Shechem (Nablus) on Wednesday evening: Staff sergeant Eliya Hilel, 20, from Tel Zion, and Staff sergeant Diego Shvisha Harsaj, 20, from Tel Aviv.

Both served in the Nahshon Battalion of the Kfir Brigade.

In addition, the IDF confirmed that Staff sergeant Yedidya Azugi , 21, from Revava, fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

A soldier from the 101st Battalion of the Paratroopers Brigade was seriously injured in the battle in which Azugi fell.

In addition, two soldiers from the 601st Battalion were seriously injured in the battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

All the soldiers were evacuated to hospital for medical treatment and their families were notified.

Two and a half weeks ago, Azugi's cousin, Sergeant Daniel Levy from Kiryat Motzkin, was killed in battle in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza.

The Samaria Regional Council announced Azugi’s death on Wednesday night. He is survived by his parents, Dalia and Eliyahu, and five brothers and sisters.

The head of the Samaria Council, Yossi Dagan, paid tribute to Azugi and said, “He was loved by all those around him, with a broad smile and a big heart, a leader in the town among his friends. My heart breaks to see the family, the town, we will remember him, we will walk in the path of the heroes who fell while defending the people and the homeland. May his memory be a blessing."