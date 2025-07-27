The IDF this morning (Sunday) cleared for publication the names of two soldiers who fell in battle in southern Gaza.

Captain Amir Saad, 22, from Yanuh-Jat, served as a technology and maintenance officer in the Golani reconnaissance unit, Golani Brigade. Sergeant Inon Nuriel Vana, 20, from Kiryat Tivon, served as a technology and maintenance combat soldier in the same unit.

The two were killed last night at 6:30 p.m. during an operational activity in the Al-Abasan neighborhood in eastern Khan Yunis, as a result of an explosive device planted by terrorists on a Namer (Merkava-based armored personnel carrier).

The explosion occurred as the two entered the area to carry out maintenance on military vehicles.

During the same incident, another Golani reconnaissance officer was moderately wounded and evacuated to a hospital after his family was notified.

In addition, the terrorists threw another explosive device at a second Namer carrying additional soldiers and officers from the Golani reconnaissance unit. However, the device did not detonate, and no further damage or injuries were reported.

Captain Amir Saad z”l is the second member of his family to fall during the ongoing war. His cousin, Lt. Col. Alim Saad, deputy commander of the 300th Brigade, was killed near the northern border at the start of the war.

Ra’ad, another cousin of Captain Saad, spoke about him in an interview on Kan Reshet Bet. “He was brilliant, truly exceptional. Still serving his mandatory term. His father is an outstanding man, the whole family is remarkable. Amir was determined to advance in the army—our entire family is made up of security personnel,” he said.

“Just two days ago, he received his promotion to the rank of lieutenant,” Ra’ad recalled. “He loved the army and was proud to serve. Yesterday, we received the bitter news. Only on Thursday I sent him a message—congratulations on the promotion.”

Yesterday, it was also cleared for publication that Sergeant major (res.) Betzalel Yehoshua Mosbacher, 32, from Or Yehuda, succumbed to wounds sustained the previous Saturday in southern Gaza, when the military Hammer he was riding in struck an explosive device in Khan Yunis.

Mosbacher, a combat engineering fighter and an employee of the Israel Electric Corporation, is survived by his wife Maayan and their young daughter.