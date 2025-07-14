Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement on Monday evening following the tragic news that three IDF soldiers were killed in action in the Gaza Strip.

“This is a difficult evening. The entire nation of Israel mourns the falling of the heroic armored corps fighters: Staff Sergeant Shoham Menahem, Sergeant Shlomo Yakir Shrem, and Sergeant Yuliy Faktor, who fell in battle in the Gaza Strip,” said Netanyahu.

“Along with all of Israel's citizens, my wife and I embrace the dear families and send our deepest condolences. We also pray for the full recovery of the person wounded in the incident,” he added.

“Our heroic soldiers fought with endless determination for the defeat of the Hamas murderers and the return of our hostages. Their sacrifice for the security of Israel will be remembered for eternity.”

“May their memory be a blessing and remain within the heart of our entire nation,” concluded the Prime Minister.