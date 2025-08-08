Lithuanian-haredi leader Rabbi Dov Lando has recently initiated an unusual move in which several haredi factions would withdraw their investment funds from Israel, Channel 12 News reported.

According to the report, Rabbi Lando recently approached members of the Eidah Haharedit to explore the possibility that they would join the move in protest of the arrest of haredi yeshiva students who refuse to enlist in the IDF.

The Eidah Haharedit was surprised by the request, which was described as particularly unusual due to the sharp differences between the two sides.

While the extremist faction opposes any cooperation with State institutions, Rabbi Lando is associated with the organized leadership of the haredi community. In response, members of the Eidah Haharedit suggested that Rabbi Lando join the protests, but he refused, stating, according to them, that "he does not believe in this."

The request is being carefully considered by the members of the Eidah Haharedit due to Rabbi Lando's senior status. A source within the Eidah Haharedit claimed that the move could have "dramatic consequences, even leading to the collapse of banks." The source emphasized that despite their rigid ideological stance, they take a cautious and practical approach.

On Thursday, Rabbi Lando, 96, visited the military prison at Beit Lid, where two young haredi men are being held. This is an unusual step by the Lithuanian-haredi leader, and the visit was approved by the military police.