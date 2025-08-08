IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi held a situational assessment today (Friday) at the Southern Command headquarters, joined by senior General Staff officers.

As part of the situational assessment, the discussion focused on the current operational situation and formulating plans and preparations for the continuation of the ground operation in the Gaza Strip.

Halevi emphasized that in the coming days the IDF will deepen its operational planning “with professionalism, while maintaining the safety and stamina of the forces — all with the aim of creating the conditions for the return of the hostages and the collapse of Hamas rule.”

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich expressed deep disappointment with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s conduct during Thursday night’s Security Cabinet meeting and with the plan that was approved.

Associates of Smotrich said: “The proposal led by Netanyahu and approved by the Cabinet may sound good, but it is really more of the same. This is not a move to capture Gaza, establish full military control, and pursue decisive victory — the only way to ensure victory, lasting security, and the return of the hostages — but rather a pinpoint and dangerous action whose sole purpose is to bring Hamas back to the negotiating table, which is not a war objective.”

They added: “Once again, a large-scale reserve call-up. Once again, promises to reservists and the people of Israel that this time we are going all the way — and once again, at the decisive moment, withdrawal from the field after dozens of fallen heroes, without real operational achievements. This decision is neither moral, nor ethical, nor Zionist.”

Smotrich was the only minister to vote against the Prime Minister’s plan to capture Gaza City, due to Netanyahu’s refusal to authorize a continuous operation. “If we’re not going for full capture and are doing this just for a deal, then it’s not worth it. Perhaps the Chief of Staff’s plan is better,” he said.

Shas chairman Aryeh Deri argued: “If, in the middle of the capture, Hamas requests a deal — we must stop to make it happen. Even if we have already started, and even the public demand for settlement is unnecessary at this stage.” Deri continued: “The hostages are civilians whose lives we must save. I understand you demand otherwise for political reasons.”

National Missions Minister Orit Strock strongly rejected Deri’s remarks, responding: “Explain to me once and for all — which civilians’ lives is it permissible to give up for the needs of the State of Israel, and which civilians’ lives is it forbidden to? When you gave the hill opposite my house to Arafat, endangering me and my children — were those civilians’ lives acceptable to risk? When you endangered, for political reasons, the lives of civilians in Judea and Samaria a thousand times — was that different? When and who are the civilians it is permissible to endanger for national considerations, and who are not?”