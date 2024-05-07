Egyptian soldiers (archive)
Egyptian soldiers (archive)Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

Egyptian media is reporting that a Jewish businessman was murdered this morning by unknown persons in the Alexandria area.

According to the report, the victim held Israeli, Canadian, and Russian citizenship, and entered Eypt on his Canadian passport.

Israel's Foreign Ministry is investigating the reports.

Related articles:

On October 8, the day after the Hamas massacre in southern Israel, two Israeli tourists were murdered by an Egyptian policeman on a bus in Alexandria. A third Israeli citizen was wounded in the shooting.