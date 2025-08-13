Samaria governor Yossi Dagan sent an urgent letter on Wednesday to U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, calling for harsh personal sanctions against Mohammad Ibrahim Shtayyeh, the former Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority.

Dagan's appeal follows the circulation of a video in which Shtayyeh praised the October 7th massacre, describing it as "a bold and unprecedented action" and "a turning point in the Palestinian struggle."

Dagan emphasized that Shtayyeh had used his senior role within the Palestinian Authority — an entity that receives billions in U.S. aid — to justify acts of mass violence: "I appeal to you as courageous leaders who have consistently supported Israel in its fight against terrorism. Shtayyeh's statements — calling the massacre ‘a bold and unprecedented action in history’ — are not only incitement to terrorism but a direct endorsement of a terrorist organization dedicated to Israel’s destruction."

"The United States has made it clear in the past that it will not tolerate support for terrorism," Dagan continued. "Therefore, I urge you to act without delay and impose strict personal sanctions against him."

He concluded: "Taking action will send a clear and powerful message: support for terrorism will not go unanswered. This is not just rhetoric — it's support for terror and incitement to another massacre reminiscent of the darkest chapters in history. The time for sanctions is now. We must not stay silent in the face of calls for murder and terror."