A Hamas delegation arrived in Egypt earlier in the week, where a new proposal for a comprehensive deal with Israel was presented to it. The latest initiative includes a comprehensive agreement to release all Israeli hostages, both alive and deceased, in return for Palestinian Arab prisoners.

According to the proposal, Hamas will have to agree to a new IDF withdrawal map "under Arab-American supervision, until a permanent solution is found for the issue of disarmament and government in Gaza."

The proposal states that Hamas would suspend operations of its militant wing and disarm, with the mediators, as well as Turkey, guaranteeing this.

A security official claimed, "The chances that Hamas will agree to the Egyptian proposal are slim. It doesn't seem possible. In the end, Hamas is a terror organization that is unlikely to disarm. But maybe the Turkish influence on Hamas will prevail, and its guarantees will manage to bring a solution.