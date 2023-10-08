Two Israeli tourists have reportedly been murdered in a shooting committed by an Egyptian policeman in the city of Alexandria, state media reported Sunday.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry stated that "this morning, during a tourist visit by a group of Israelis in Alexandria, Egypt, a local opened fire on them, as a result of which two Israeli citizens and the local Egyptian guide were murdered. In addition, there was an injured Israeli lying there in moderate condition."

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Israeli Embassy in Cairo are working together with the National Security Council, the Prime Minister's Office, and the IDF with the authorities in Egypt in order to return the Israeli citizens to Israel as soon as possible," according to the Ministry's statement.

Local media reported that an Egyptian policeman shot at a bus in which a group of Israeli tourists were traveling and at least two of them were injured.

According to one of the reports, the shooter was neutralized. An Israeli who was on the bus called her relative and shouted on the phone: "They are shooting at our bus. There are dead and wounded."

The shooting comes a day after the Hamas terrorist organization launched an unprecedented attack against the State of Israel, killing over 350 Israelis and taking dozens more hostage.