World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder reacted to the recent joint declaration by Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, and Turkey condemning the October 7th terrorist attacks and calling on Hamas to release all hostages, disarm, and relinquish its rule over Gaza.

“This declaration is a welcome moment of moral clarity. The call for Hamas to release the hostages, disarm, and end its tyrannical rule over Gaza is both courageous and profoundly necessary. The rest of the world should take note and follow their lead in demanding nothing less,” Lauder said.

He added: “It is deeply disappointing, however, that the final outcome document of the recent ‘High-Level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution’ failed to include this call. The omission is a serious moral failure."

“The truth is simple: the war could end tomorrow if Hamas were to release the remaining hostages and disarm,” the World Jewish Congress President concluded.

On Tuesday, 17 nations, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Egypt, signed a statement calling for the Hamas terrorist organization to disarm and end its rulership over the Gaza Strip.

The declaration states: “In the context of ending the war in Gaza, Hamas must end its rule in Gaza and hand over its weapons to the Palestinian Authority, with international engagement and support, in line with the objective of a sovereign and independent Palestinian State."