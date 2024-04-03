The 'Bnei Rachel' yeshiva, located at Rachel's Tomb in Bethlehem, this week released a medley of songs of prayer and thanksgiving, together with Moshe Habusha, Mordechai Yitzhar Boimel and the Zimrat Ha'aretz band.

"The project started long before the war and we were planning on releasing the video right after Simchat Torah (October 7th), in honor of the anniversary of Rachel’s passing. With the outbreak of the war, we had to stop working, as most of the team were drafted and some are still serving today," says Haim, director of the Bnei Rachel Yeshiva and creator of the video, in a conversation with Israel National News - Arutz Sheva.

According to Haim, "Recently we felt the time was right to share our music with the public. This has not been an easy decision, the war is still going on, our soldiers are fighting with immense determination and dedication, and our brothers and sisters are still hostages in Gaza. Our heart is torn, and it seems that we are not near the end yet"

He adds that "It is precisely during these complex days that we seek to draw strength from the personality of our mother Rachel. In a rare and unusual way, we were privileged to film the video inside Rachel's Tomb, on the roof of the building, near the famous ancient dome, and in surrounding areas. Rachel crying for her children symbolizes our difficulties and tears, but also our hope and prayers."

"The medley combines songs of prayer and thanksgiving, because we want to give strength to ourselves and the entire nation. We have experienced countless visible miracles, we believe that thanks to Rachel our mother we will soon see the victory of Israel and the return home of all the hostages," he concludes.