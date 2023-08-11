מיידים אבנים סמוך לקבר רחל דוברות המשטרה

Border Police officers in the Jerusalem area arrested red-handed a suspect involved in hurling rocks and disrupting order outside Rachel's Tomb in Bethlehem.

The incident, which took place late Thursday night, evolved from a violent disruption of order at Rachel's Tomb.

In the incident, dozens of suspects, some of them masked, hurled rocks, glass bottles, and firebombs at the compound where Jewish visitors were praying.

Border Police officers at the scene used riot dispersal methods and fired non-lethal bullets towards two of the rioters, who suffered hits to their legs.

Also during the incident, one suspect was caught red-handed. That suspect, a resident of Bethlehem, was arrested and taken for questioning by the Border Police.