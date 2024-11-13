Dozens of members of the Tikvah Forum for relatives of hostages held in Gaza, prayed for the speedy and safe return of their children at the gravesite of the Matriarch Rachel together with the newly-appointed Chief Rabbi of Israel.

The families were hosted by the Bnei David Yeshiva and joined the event with the Chief Rabbi of Israel, Rabbi Kalman Ber. Minister Itshak Waserlauf was also in attendance.

Among the family members attending the event was Tzvika Mor, whose son Eitan was kidnapped to Gaza and has been held hostage there for over 400 days.

Tzvika reminded the participants that G-d promised Rachel that her children will return to their borders.

"There is no place more worthy to pray to G-d and ask him to return the hostages than at the place of her burial, and on the anniversary of her passing."

During the event, Kobi Samarano, whose son Yonatan was kidnapped and murdered in Gaza, recited the mourners’ Kaddish prayer in memory of his son. Kobi was very emotional at the event and pointed out that this is his first visit the gravesite of Rachel.

During the prayer, the full names of all the remaining hostages were read aloud, with prayers for their safe and speedy return.

This moving event was organized by Tikva Forum in cooperation with the “Kissufim” and “Ayelet Hashachar” organizations.