A 16-year-old yeshiva student was arrested in a sting operation at a police station in the area of Rachel's Tomb after he stole crowd control munitions.

The young man arrived at the tomb complex and stole three units of crowd control munitions, including flashbangs and tear gas grenades.

According to police, the suspect pushed a locked gate back, pushed his hand through the gap, and was able to reach the grenades.

After the officers returned to the station, they noticed that the grenades had been stolen, and began examining and investigating the incident, during which they formed an evidentiary infrastructure against the suspect.

During the night, the boy arrived again in the same area. Police believe he was atrying to steal again. He was arrested by the police who surprised him and caught him in the act.