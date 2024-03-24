US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump won their parties’ primaries in Louisiana on Saturday, collecting more delegates after already having clinched their party nominations, The Associated Press reported.

Biden also appeared in Missouri’s Democratic primary, with results not expected to be reported until next week.

Both Trump and Biden have already clinched their respective parties’ presidential nomination in the November election, after they both secured enough delegates to win the nomination by winning primary contests in mid-March. The primary races are still closely watched by insiders for turnout and signs of protest voters.

On Tuesday, Trump and Biden won primaries in Ohio, Florida, Illinois and Arizona.

In early March, millions of Americans voted as part of Super Tuesday, in which 16 states and one US territory held presidential nominating contests in some form.

In those contests, Trump won almost all the states, with the exception of Vermont, where former US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, scored her lone victory.

In the wake of those results, Haley dropped out of the race after promising she would remain in the race through Super Tuesday.

Biden has not faced any serious competition for the Democratic nomination, as is often the case with an incumbent President seeking reelection.