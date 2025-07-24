Former Galai Tzahal (IDF Radio) Commander and bereaved father Shimon Elkabetz, whose daughter Sivan was murdered on October 7 alongside her partner Naor in Kfar Azza, sharply criticized the Gaza hunger campaign.

"There is no hunger in Gaza, and if someone is hungry, it's their problem and Hamas' problem," Elkabetz said in an interview with Noa Dromi.

He added that in the years leading up to the war, Israel transferred large sums of money to Gaza, but these funds were used for terror preparations.

"We left there, we transferred millions of dollars to them for salaries, money that was supposed to go to education, money that was supposed to go to construction, money that was supposed to go to prosperity. What did they do with all these millions? They spent years upon years building tunnels, booby-trapping houses, preparing for the great slaughter on October 7."

Addressing the attempt to stir emotions over the well-being of Gaza residents, he said, "Don’t confuse the issue with hunger, don’t confuse the issue with children dying there. My daughter Sivan and the boy Naor, who were murdered and slaughtered, did nothing wrong. They should point their fingers at the Hamas members who did what they did."

In conclusion, he said, "Our hostages are hungry, we saw how they came out, like Holocaust survivors from concentration camps, that's the real story."