US President Joe Biden has officially clinched the Democratic presidential nomination, multiple networks projected on Tuesday night.

Biden, who had no serious competition for the nomination, won the Democratic primaries in the states of Georgia and Mississippi, putting him past the majority of 1,968 delegates required to secure the nomination.

Biden will officially be nominated at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this August.

This all but assures a rematch with former President Donald Trump in the election in November. Trump also won the Republican primaries in Georgia and Mississippi and is just shy of the threshold needed to clinch the GOP nomination.

However, Trump is expected to clinch his party’s nomination later on Tuesday night, with votes still being collected across Mississippi, Washington state and Hawaii.

On the eve of Tuesday’s primaries, Trump acknowledged that Biden would be the Democratic nominee.

“I assume he’s going to be the candidate,” Trump said of Biden on CNBC. “I’m his only opponent other than life, life itself.”

Just last week, millions of Americans voted as part of Super Tuesday, in which 16 states and one US territory held presidential nominating contests in some form.

In those contests, Trump won almost all the states, with the exception of Vermont, where former US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, scored her lone victory.

In the wake of those results, Haley dropped out of the race after promising she would remain in the race through Super Tuesday.