US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will attend President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20, the White House announced Monday, as quoted by CBS News.

Prior to the election, President Biden had stated his intention to attend the inauguration regardless of the outcome. This marks a contrast to 2021, when Trump chose not to attend Biden’s inauguration, becoming the first president in over 150 years to skip his successor’s inauguration.

Speaking aboard Air Force One on Monday, White House spokesman Andrew Bates confirmed the Bidens’ plans.

“The president promised that he would attend the inauguration of whomever won the election,” Bates said, according to CBS News. “He and the first lady are going to honor that promise and attend the inauguration. He views that as an important demonstration of commitment to our democratic values, and to honoring the will of the people, as we continue to provide an orderly and effective transition.”

Bates also noted that White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients has held multiple meetings with Susie Wiles , the incoming White House Chief of Staff.

Trump and Biden met two weeks ago at the White House, their first meeting since Trump's reelection.

During the meeting, Biden congratulated Trump on his election victory and promised a "smooth transition" between the administrations.

"Thank you very much," Trump said in response. "Politics is tough. In many cases, it's not a very nice world, but it is a nice world today."