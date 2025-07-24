Israeli leaders on Thursday blasted French President Emmanuel Macron after he announced that France will officially recognize the “State of Palestine”.

“Macron just awarded Hamas a prize for committing the October 7 massacre. This shameful act is nothing less than a betrayal by one of the so-called ‘leaders’ of the free world. It sends a chilling message: terrorism pays off,” said Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana.

“Emmanuel Macron will be remembered as a collaborator with evil - on the wrong side of history. I’m ashamed to have met this man. I love France. It deserves more courageous leadership,” he added.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said, "Macron's announcement of his intention to recognize a Palestinian state is a disgrace and a surrender to terrorism, rewarding and emboldening the murderers and rapists of Hamas, who committed the most horrific massacre of the Jewish people since the Holocaust. Instead of standing with Israel at this critical moment, the French president is acting to weaken it."

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich responded to Macron's announcement and said, "I thank President Macron for giving us a reason to finally apply Israeli sovereignty over the homeland's territories in Judea and Samaria, and to permanently toss the idea of establishing an Arab terror state in the heart of the Land of Israel into the dustbin of history. This will be our appropriate Zionist response to the unilateral coercion attempts by Macron and his partners."

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said, "Recognizing a Palestinian state after the October 7 massacre is not diplomacy - it is a moral collapse. It is a reward for mass murder and a message to Islamic terror organizations: 'Murder Jews and you’ll get a state.' This disgraceful decision will end up in the dustbin of history."

Former Foreign Minister and chairman of Yisrael Beytenu, MK Avigdor Liberman, responded, "Recognition of a Palestinian state is a reward for terror and an encouragement to Hamas - an organization that carried out the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. This is not justice; it is surrender to terror."

The head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, said that "Macron long ago became Europe’s clown, trying to ruin the Middle East while his own country is burning. The response to this insolent man and hypocritical politician should be immediate sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. Our forefathers, the sons of the Jewish nation by the sea, built Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria when Macron’s ancestors were still climbing trees in the plains of Europe."

"The Land of Israel has always belonged to the Jewish people, belongs to the Jewish people today, and will always belong to the Jewish people. Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria are the Land of the Bible and the heartland of the Jewish nation. I call on the Prime Minister and government ministers to decide in this Sunday’s cabinet meeting to apply full sovereignty over Judea and Samaria," added Dagan.