Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday won the Republican primaries in Ohio, Florida and Illinois, NBC News projected.

US President Joe Biden won the Democratic primaries in those states as well, the network said.

Both Trump and Biden have already clinched their respective parties’ presidential nomination in the November election, after they both secured enough delegates to win the nomination by winning primary contests a week ago.

Two weeks ago, millions of Americans voted as part of Super Tuesday, in which 16 states and one US territory held presidential nominating contests in some form.

In those contests, Trump won almost all the states, with the exception of Vermont, where former US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, scored her lone victory.

In the wake of those results, Haley dropped out of the race after promising she would remain in the race through Super Tuesday.

Biden has not faced any serious competition for the Democratic nomination, as is often the case with an incumbent President seeking reelection.