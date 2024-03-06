Millions of Americans on Tuesday voted as part of Super Tuesday, in which 16 states and one US territory held presidential nominating contests in some form.

Over a third of all the available delegates for both the Republican and Democratic nominations are at stake on Super Tuesday.

President Joe Biden is the leading contender for the Democratic nomination, and has no substantial primary challenger. Former President Donald Trump is leading former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley in the Republican nomination race, having won all the primaries so far with the exception of Washington, DC.

It takes 1,968 delegates to win the Democratic nomination and 1,215 delegates to win the Republican nomination.

Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. EST: Biden will win the Iowa Democratic mail-in caucus, multiple US networks projected.

Trump won Iowa in mid-January. Iowa Democrats did not hold their contest at that time after the Democratic National Committee decided to move the vote to later in the primary calendar.