Nikki Haley is expected to drop out of presidential race, the Wall Street Journal reported, quoting sources familiar with her plans.

According to the sources, Haley is expected to make an appearance in the Charleston area on Wednesday morning US time to deliver remarks.

The sources also told WSJ that Haley will not announce an endorsement on Wednesday, but will encourage former US President Donald Trump, who is leading in the Republican primaries, to earn the support of the Republican and independent voters who supported her.

Haley won the Washington, D.C., primary earlier this week, marking her first victory.

However, on Super Tuesday, when primaries were held in 15 states, Haley won only Vermont.