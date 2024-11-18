Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), known for her anti-Israel statements, appeared to suggest on Sunday that the pro-Israel lobbying group AIPAC was responsible for the Democrats’ poor performance in the November 5 Presidential election.

“If people want to talk about members of Congress being overly influenced by a special interest group pushing a wildly unpopular agenda that pushes voters away from Democrats then they should be discussing AIPAC,” wrote Ocasio-Cortez, commonly referred to by her initials AOC, in a post on social media site X.

Ocasio-Cortez is a member of the so-called “Squad” of progressive lawmakers who are known for their anti-Israel stance.

Her post was a response to Jeremy Slavin, a senior adviser to Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who had written, “Weird to have a whole discourse about ‘special interest groups’ that completely leaves out corporate and industry lobbies—by far the most influential ‘groups’ in the Democratic Party.”

AIPAC later responded to Ocasio-Cortez and wrote, “Fact check on what Democratic voters find popular vs. unpopular”. The post included a graphic showing vote totals in primary elections in New York and Missouri, where “Squad” members Jamaal Bowman and Cori Bush lost their reelection bids.

Ocasio-Cortez’s criticism of Israel goes back to 2019, when she criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an interview with Israel’s Channel 12 News while arguing that criticizing Israel’s policies is not being antisemitic.

In a previous radio interview, Ocasio-Cortez said that Israel is “criminal” in its treatment of Palestinian Arabs, whom she said have no other choice but to “riot” against the Jewish state.