Syrian government forces on Monday advanced on the southern city of Sweida as deadly clashes between local Druze fighters and Bedouin tribes continue, prompting international concern.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, reported that 99 people have been killed since the fighting erupted on Sunday, according to the AFP news agency. Casualties include 60 Druze individuals (four of whom were civilians), 18 Bedouin fighters, 14 security personnel, and seven unidentified individuals in military uniforms.

On Monday, Syrian forces took control of the Druze village of Al-Mazraa, where Bedouin fighters were also present. A commander, Ezzeddine al-Shamayer, confirmed that forces "are heading toward Sweida" city. The Syrian interior ministry also stated that "army and internal security forces have moved closer to the centre" of Sweida province.

Talks are reportedly underway to de-escalate the situation. Bassem Fakhr, spokesperson for the Men of Dignity movement, a prominent Druze faction in Sweida, told AFP that discussions were "underway between the notables of the city of Sweida and representatives of the general security (forces) and the defence ministry to reach a solution."

Druze religious authorities have also called for a ceasefire, asserting they are not opposed to the Syrian central government. However, Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri, one of Sweida's three Druze spiritual leaders, expressed "rejection of the entry" of general security forces into the province and demanded "international protection."

Meanwhile, Israel, which has a Druze population and has previously stated it would intervene to protect the Druze in Syria, announced it struck "several tanks" in the area as a "warning" to Damascus. Defense Minister Israel Katz posted on X that the strikes were "a clear warning to the Syrian regime - we will not allow harm to be done to the Druze in Syria."

The pre-war Druze population in Syria was estimated at around 700,000, with many concentrated in Sweida province. The ongoing fighting highlights the challenges facing interim leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, whose Islamist forces ousted former President Bashar Al-Assad in December.