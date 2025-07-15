After the haredi Degel Hatorah and Agudat Yisrael parties announced their departure from the coalition due to disagreements over the conscription law, haredi officials said this morning that this may not be enough. The parties are even considering supporting initiatives to bring down the government.

“As long as a bill in the spirit of the agreements made before the war with Iran is not submitted, we will consider backing initiatives to topple the government,” a senior haredi official told Arutz Sheva-Israel National News.

Although the opposition has already missed its opportunity to submit bills to dissolve the Knesset, the official made clear they are considering supporting Yesh Atid’s effort to collect signatures from 61 Knesset members to do so, due to the exceptional circumstances.

“We will consult the sages, and they will decide on the matter,” he stated.

The haredi parties blame Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chairman MK Yuli Edelstein, accusing him of failing to uphold the agreement made last month when the haredi parties last-minute decided not to support the move to dissolve the Knesset.

“He misled us. He altered the bill despite previous agreements. The sages did not agree to these changes. If he wants to trigger elections and pave the way for a left-wing government, so be it,” the official added.