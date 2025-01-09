US President Joe Biden believes he could have won reelection had he remained in the White House race, he revealed in an interview published Wednesday, though he acknowledged uncertainty about whether he would have completed another full term.

Speaking to USA Today, Biden, who will leave office on January 20, said that a victory over Donald Trump last November was within reach, citing unspecified polling.

"I think yes," Biden said, adding, "I really thought I had the best chance of beating him. But I also wasn't looking to be president when I was 85 years old, 86 years old. And so I did talk about passing the baton."

"But I don't know. Who the hell knows? So far, so good. But who knows what I'm going to be when I'm 86 years old?" said Biden.

Biden announced his withdrawal from the race in July, following a lackluster debate performance against Trump, amid growing pressure from Democratic leaders. The party ultimately replaced Biden with Vice President Kamala Harris as its nominee, and she ultimately lost to Trump.

Biden’s comments follow a recent report quoting White House sources who said Biden regrets withdrawing from the race, expressing confidence that he could have defeated Trump.

In Wednesday’s interview, Biden recounted a post-election conversation with Trump in the Oval Office, during which he urged the president-elect not to target perceived enemies.

"I told him it was counterintuitive for his interest to go back and try to settle scores," Biden said, adding that Trump listened but did not respond.

As for his legacy, Biden expressed hope that he would be remembered for his efforts to rebuild the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic and reassert America’s global leadership.

"That was my hope. I mean, you know, who knows?" Biden said. "And I hope (history) records that I did it with honesty and integrity, that I said what was on my mind."