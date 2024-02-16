British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday spoke to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, telling him he was “deeply concerned” about the loss of lives in Gaza.

A Downing Street spokesperson said after the conversation that Sunak also expressed the UK's concern on the "potentially devastating humanitarian impact" of an Israeli military operation in Rafah, CNN reported.

Sunak "reiterated that the immediate priority must be negotiating a humanitarian pause to allow the safe release of hostages and to facilitate considerably more aid going to Gaza, leading to a longer-term sustainable ceasefire," the spokesperson added.

The British Prime Minister urged Israel to open "the Kerem Shalom crossing and allow the maritime delivery of international aid through Ashdod port," the spokesperson said.

Sunak also stressed the need for Israel to abide by International Humanitarian Law and protecting civilian infrastructure like hospitals and shelters."

Sunak visited Israel in late October, in a show of solidarity following the Hamas massacre several weeks earlier.

During the visit, Sunak met Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and said, "We absolutely support Israel's right to defend itself, to go after Hamas, and to return its hostages."

Shortly after the Hamas massacre, Sunak attended a vigil for the victims at Finchley United Synagogue in north London.

Speaking at the service, Sunak told those in attendance that he stands with them in solidarity.

The British Prime Minister last month responded to an MP's call for the UK to support a ceasefire in the war between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza, saying at the time that for his government to support a ceasefire, certain conditions would have to be met.

“Hamas would have to agree to release all the hostages, Hamas would no longer have to be in charge of Gaza and the threat of more rocket attacks from Hamas into Israel would have to end, and the Palestinian Authority – boosted with assistance would need to return to Gaza in order to provide governance and aid," said Sunak.