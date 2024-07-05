Exit polls published in Britain on Thursday night, following the parliamentary elections, predicted a landslide victory for the Labour Party headed by Keir Starmer, ousting the ruling Conservative Party after 14 years.

Labour is predicted to win 410 seats, an increase of 209 seats. The Conservatives headed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will win 131 seats, a decrease of 241 seats.

The Liberal Democrats are predicted to win 61 seats, Reform UK is predicted to win 13 seats, the Scottish National Party (SNP) has 10 seats, and the Green Party has 2.