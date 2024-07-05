Outgoing British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced that he would resign today following his Conservative Party's devastating loss in Thursday's Parliamentary elections.

Sunak will meet with King Charles to present his resignation later today, he said in a post-election address outside the Prime Minister's Office on Downing Street.

“I have given this job my all, but you have sent a clear signal that the government of the United Kingdom must change, and yours is the only judgment that matters,” Sunak said.

He added, “I have heard your anger, your disappointment and I take responsibility for this loss. To all the Conservative candidates and campaigners who worked tirelessly, but without success, I’m sorry that we could not deliver what your efforts deserved.”

Sunak will also step down as the leader of the Conservative Party.

The British Labour Party secured a landslide victory in yesterday's election, securing 410 seats in the 650-seat House of Commons and a large majority of seats. The Conservatives won only 118 seats.

The Conservatives’ crash comes after they won 368 seats in the 2019 elections, when they were led by Boris Johnson. In that election, Labour, then headed by Jeremy Corbyn suffered its worst showing since the 1930s.

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer will serve as Britain's next prime minister.