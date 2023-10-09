British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday evening attended a vigil for the victims of the Hamas attacks on Israel at Finchley United Synagogue in north London.

Speaking at the service, Sunak told those in attendance that he stands with them in solidarity.

"The people who support Hamas are fully responsible for this appalling attack," he said, as quoted in Sky News.

"They are not militants. They are not freedom fighters, they are terrorists," added the Prime Minister, adding Hamas has carried out "barbaric acts", gunning down "innocent men, women and children".

"There are not two sides to these events. There is no question of balance. I stand with Israel," he made clear.

Sunak said his first duty is to protect the UK's Jewish community, and he "will stop at nothing" to keep them safe.

He also said the words “Am Yisrael Chai” (the nation of Israel lives) in Hebrew.