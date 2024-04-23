British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced that his government's plan to deport illegal immigrants from the UK to Rwanda will begin in 10-12 weeks.

The plan sparked a lively debate in the UK, which reminded many of the Israeli plan to deport immigrants, until Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's 2018 decision to suspend the plan before it even began.

At a press conference held by Sunak, he was asked how many would be deported during the summer, but refused to give a number, saying that "there will be many flights throughout the summer."

According to the plan, Sunak said that 2,200 detention places have been secured for the candidates for deportation, and 200 social workers will handle each case individually.

The decision to deport the infiltrators was reached after the country's Supreme Court already rejected a similar law, this time leading the parliament to enact a law that Rwanda is a safe country, which may increase the chance that it will stand the test of the court.

The court's decision was based on a past decision in London to criticize the Rwandan government's extrajudicial executions and torture.

Home Secretary James Cleverly said that a new agreement was signed with Rwanda guaranteeing that those immigrants will not be returned against their will to their country of origin.

According to the agreement, in the event that more than 300 people are deported, Britain will transfer a grant to stimulate Rwandan economy, in the amount of 120 million pounds (approximately 560 million shekels) along with a payment of 20,000 pounds for each immigrant.

In the past, Sunak claimed that deporting immigrants would save billions in the long run, when according to the country's data, every year Britain pays about 4 billion pounds on immigration programs.