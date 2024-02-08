The New York Police Department (NYPD) reported 31 antisemitic hate crimes in January, as a surge in anti-Jewish incidents continued four months after Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel and the war in Gaza which followed, JTA reports.

Since the start of October, there have been 193 antisemitic incidents reported to police, nearly double the 100 incidents reported during the same four-month period last year, according to the data.

Antisemitic incidents spiked immediately after October 7, with 69 reported in October and 62 in November. The rate has declined since then, with 31 incidents reported to police in both December and January.

January’s figure was far higher than the same period last year, however, when police recorded 17 antisemitic incidents, noted JTA. If not for the spike in Jewish incidents, the rate of hate crimes in the city would have declined slightly year over year.

Recent incidents of antisemitism in New York City included two attacks on a kosher restaurant within four days.

In December, a man was indicted on multiple hate crimes in connection with allegedly punching an Israeli tourist in Times Square after making antisemitic remarks including, “Hamas should kill more of you."

In addition, anti-Israel protesters have caused chaos in and around the city, including an incident when protesters caused delays at JFK Airport as they blocked the Belt Parkway, a major thoroughfare used by vehicles to travel to the airport.

Days earlier, 26 protesters were arrested during an anti-Israel demonstration that blocked a road to John F. Kennedy International Airport.

In another incident, pro-Palestinian Arab protesters shut down the entrance to the World Trade Center in New York City.