אמצעי הלחימה שאותרו והוחרמו במרחב דובר צה"ל

Troops of the 810th Brigade, under the command of the 210th Division, continue to operate in the Syrian arena, alongside their defensive mission in the Har Dov area in the Lebanese arena.

During the week, reserve battalions operating under the brigade’s command identified several central commando headquarters of the former Syrian regime in the Mount Hermon area, which were responsible for the Syria-Lebanon region during the Assad regime period.

During the activity, the troops located military equipment and more than three tons of weapons, including anti-tank mines, dozens of explosive devices, and rockets. All the findings were confiscated by the troops.

The IDF stated that these searches in the Syria-Lebanon border area are intended to prevent attempts to smuggle weapons between the countries, in order to protect the security of Israeli civilians, particularly the residents of the Golan Heights.

credit: דובר צה"ל

