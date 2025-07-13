Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed criticism regarding the negotiations for the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip.

In response to claims that the government is refusing a deal, Netanyahu criticized the news channels that have published such claims, saying, "They always echo Hamas propaganda, but they are always wrong. We accepted the deal, the Witkoff deal, and then the version proposed by the mediators. We accepted it, Hamas rejected it."

According to Netanyahu, Hamas "wants to stay in Gaza. They want us to leave, so they can rearm and attack us again and again. I will not accept this; I will do everything to bring our hostages home. I meet with the families; I know their pain, I know their suffering. I am determined to bring the hostages home and eliminate Hamas."

Later, Netanyahu was asked about polls showing that most of the public supports the deal. He replied, "Sure, I am in favor of a deal too, but they don't tell you the other side. The polls are manipulated, they always mislead the public. They don't ask, 'Do you want a hostage deal that leaves Hamas in place? That allows them to repeat the rapes, the murders, the kidnappings, the invasions?' No, that's not it. Suddenly, the numbers turn completely, it's all manipulated."

Netanyahu concluded: "We must do the right things, insist on releasing the hostages, and insist on the other goal of the war in Gaza, the elimination of Hamas, and ensuring that Gaza will no longer be a threat to Israel. That's what I'm doing, I will not give up on any of these missions."