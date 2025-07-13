Charles Kushner, the father of Jared Kushner and father-in-law of Ivanka Trump, officially took office on Friday as the United States Ambassador to France and Monaco.

Upon arriving in France, Kushner and his wife Seryl visited the Memorial de la Shoah Holocaust museum in Paris. The Ambassador remarked: "As the child of Holocaust survivors and representing the greatest country in the world, visiting the Memorial de la Shoah as my first stop in France was deeply personal. The memory of the Shoah demands vigilance. Fighting antisemitism will be at the heart of my mission."

He also visited Suresnes Cemetery, one of the 25 American cemeteries and memorials in the country where fallen US servicemembers are buried.

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee congratulated his fellow ambassador, stating: "When the President appointed Charlie and Seryl Kushner as Ambassador to France, he chose two of the most wonderful people on earth to represent the USA and Donald Trump."

The Senate confirmed Kushner for the position in May, voting 51-45 in favor.

The appointment of Kushner to the key diplomatic post has drawn scrutiny due to his past legal troubles. Two decades ago, Kushner pleaded guilty to 18 counts, including tax evasion, lying to the Federal Election Commission, and retaliating against a federal witness.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who led the investigation as US Attorney for the District of New Jersey, previously described Kushner’s crimes as “one of the most loathsome, disgusting crimes” he prosecuted. Kushner served two years in prison before receiving a pardon from President Trump in 2020.

During his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Kushner acknowledged his past.

“I don’t sit here before you today and tell you I’m a perfect person. I am not a perfect person,” he said, adding, “I made a very, very, very serious mistake, and I paid a very heavy price for that mistake. I think that my past mistakes actually make me better with my judgment, better in my view of life, better in my values to really make me more qualified to do this job.”