Pro-Palestinian Arab protesters on Thursday shut down the entrance to the World Trade Center in New York City, footage posted to social media showed.

The footage showed hundreds of protesters waving Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) flags and chanting “Free Palestine”.

The incident comes one day after pro-Palestinian Arab protesters blocked a road to John F. Kennedy International Airport. At least 26 protesters were arrested.

Anti-Israel protests have been on the rise since the start of Israel’s war against Hamas on October 7.

In late November, pro-Palestinian Arab protesters halted traffic in New York City by descending at the foot of the Manhattan Bridge and demanding a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Earlier this month, pro-Palestinian Arab protesters marched through New York City, making stops at major transportation hubs and disrupting traffic along the way.